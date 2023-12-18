SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 at Noon will not air on Monday because of a power outage related to Sunday afternoon’s nor’easter that hit the Grand Strand.

While the power is out at the station, the News13 team will have a Facebook Live at noon with a report on the weather and other updates on the storm.

The on-air newscast is being replaced with alternative programming while we work to restore power to the News13 newsroom as quickly as possible.