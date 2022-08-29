MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 is expanding its local news coverage this fall with a new, one-hour 4 p.m. newscast.

“News13 First Edition” will air weekdays at 4 p.m. beginning on Sept. 12.

Current “News13 This Morning” Anchor Patsy Kelly will move to the 4 p.m. newscast and co-anchor with Meghan Miller when she returns from maternity leave. Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson will handle weather duties.

The additional hour of news replaces Ellen, which ends re-runs on Sept. 9. Dr. Phil, which currently airs at 4 p.m., will move to the 3 p.m. time slot.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“As the market’s longtime news leader, we are committed to growing and changing with the needs of our communities,” WBTW News13 General Manager Robert Raff said.

Raff said adding “News13 First Edition” made sense with more people still working remotely and the robust growth of the area.

“With the soaring population and the expansion of work-from-home jobs, now is the best time to bring our top-rated news and information to meet those changing lifestyles,” Raff said.

News13 News Director Paul Caron said “News13 First Edition” will give viewers an early look at the day’s top local, state and national news stories and will provide in-depth reporting on a wide range of important issues, including live interviews with local newsmakers.

“We have a great team of experienced, dedicated journalists in our newsroom,” Caron said. “Veteran News13 morning anchor Patsy Kelly will move her schedule to afternoons, co-anchoring ‘News13 First Edition’ with another veteran anchor, Meghan Miller. Both bring knowledge, perspective and deep personal connections to the communities served by the station.”

WBTW News13 Special Projects Anchor Nicole Boone will have a regularly scheduled weekly contribution on Tuesdays, called “First Edition Chats with Nicole,” where she will be connecting with local community leaders and those who are making a difference in this part of the state, Caron added.