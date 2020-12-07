News13, local businesses team up to support Toys for Tots

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — WBTW News13 and local businesses have teamed up to support the Marine Toys for Tots program.

News13 Special Events Anchor Nicole Boone spent Monday at East Coast Honda, one of several businesses helping with this cause. She spoke with Scott Proctor, East Coast Honda general sales manager, about the importance of collecting new, unwrapped toys and distributing those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.

“We enjoy giving back to the community and of course the kids that are unfortunate and don’t have as much as the others and we’re glad to support them,” he said.

The Marine Toys for Tots program began in 1947. Last year, they helped 21,000 children in Horry County.

“This year we have superseded that number as of yet, and we still have days to go with the application list on there. At my last count, we were at more than 4,000 families.”

If you would like to donate a new, unwrapped toy or make a monetary donation, click here for more information.