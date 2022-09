MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach has partnered with the Red Cross to host a blood drive Thursday.

There are two locations where community members can donate blood.

Blood can be donated from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Magnolia Mall in Florence and at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach.

People who donate will receive a $10 e-gift card, courtesy of Suburban Propane, a free haircut coupon from Sports Clips and a t-shirt, while supplies last.