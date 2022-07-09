MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for July 9-10 is Roymond, a 12-month-old cat available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Roymond is considered special needs because he is positive for the feline leukemia virus, shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. As a result, he can only be adopted by someone with no other cats or with other cats who are also positive for the virus.

Roymond is one of “many, many, many” cats available for adoption during a special fee-waived event from noon until 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the shelter’s Tanger Outlet Mall location across from Carolina Pottery in Conway, Robinson said.

Anyone interested in adopting a cat or kitten can visit them at the Tanger location, Robinson said, adding that you must still fill out an application and be approved before taking home any of the shelter’s animals.

The shelter is also overflowing with dogs and is planning a fee-waived adoption event for them next weekend, Robinson said.

“We just had our adoption-waived event for dogs on the 4th and 5th of June, and we are already full again for dogs,” she said. “We adopted out like 40 dogs.”

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of the shelter’s dogs can check them out at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave. Call the shelter to make an appointment.

The shelter is open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week.