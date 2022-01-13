News13, Red Cross partner for 2 blood drives

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 sponsored Red Cross blood drives in Myrtle Beach and Florence Thursday, with more than 100 people turning out to donate blood.

The Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis for the first time ever because supply nationwide is so low.

“This year with the holidays, the pandemic, the numbers rising, we are just in a ten-year lull right now,” Red Cross South Carolina Account Manager Meg Heath said. “We haven’t seen the blood supply this low in over ten years.”

Heath said the blood drives have a big impact on the region.

“We can potentially save over 200 lives, 250 lives,” Heath said. “Each unit of blood is divided into three components, so technically you’re going to help three different people today.”

The Red Cross is always looking for donors and is also actively seeking mobile site hosts. Find more information on its website.

“I know this is something repetitive that we’ve been saying but you can never use too much support especially when you’re going through ups and downs the gift of life is truly what it means so it is truly appreciated across the board,” Florence Red Cross Eastern Region Account Manager Jordan Taylor said.

Donors gave blood for all sorts of different reasons Thursday. Amy Jordan was the first to donate in Myrtle Beach, and Jordan is now within one gallon of accomplishing her goal of donating 15 gallons of blood.

“Good health is a gift,” Jordan said. “It’s not something you can earn, and it’s something that I feel like you should share, and so giving back blood, which is something you can’t buy, is important to me.”