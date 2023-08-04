MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13’s Meghan Miller anchored her final newscasts on Friday, saying goodbye to viewers and colleagues after more than a decade of covering news events and telling the stories of residents in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Meghan plans to spend more time with her family but will remain in the area while pursuing another career opportunity outside of television.

Meghan has been a valued and trusted member of the News13 team since February 2014. She has worked in numerous time slots but mostly recently served as the anchor for News13 First Edition and News13 at 5 and 6 each weeknight.

Meghan, a native of York, Pennsylvania, has called the Grand Strand home since 2005. She graduated from Coastal Carolina University with honors in 2008, receiving a bachelor of arts degree in communication with a minor in journalism. She freelanced for FOX News, CNN and HGTV during her time at CCU.

The entire News13 staff wishes Meghan all the best in her future endeavors.