News13 takes home four awards Saturday at RTDNAC/AP convention

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – News13 is proud to announce it took home four awards at the RTDNAC/AP convention Saturday.

News13’s Meghan Miller won first place in health reporting for her special report on how emerging technologies are helping McLeod Health to fight the opioid crisis. Check out the story here.

Julie Calhoun, News13’s noon anchor, took home second place in the investigative reporting category. She was recognized for her story focusing on how air ambulance bills can be crippling to patients. See the special report here.







Former assignment manager Kendall McGee, along with the rest of the news staff, won first place in original web reporting. That came for our coverage of the Hania Aguilar case.

Last but not least, News13’s news director, Eric Walters, was honored with the title of News Director of the Year.

The Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas is a non-profit group that works to help news media across North and South Carolina.

Help us congratulate the News13 team on their hard work delivering Local Coverage You Can Count On!