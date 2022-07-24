MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 will host a Back to School donation drive beginning Wednesday through Aug. 5.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations:
- WBTW Studio – 101 McDonald Court, Myrtle Beach
- Elko Spa Billiards and Pools – 4718 Northgate Boulevard, Myrtle Beach
- Beach Automotive – 922 Frontage Road East, Myrtle Beach
- City of Lake City – 202 Kelley Street, Lake City
Donations can also be made online at Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies.
The following items can be donated:
- Wide ruled paper
- Markers
- #2 pencils
- Highlighters
- Colored pencils
- Earbuds
- USB cord
- Glue
- Scissors
- Crayons
- Binders
- Gift cards
- Black and white marble composition books
- Double pocket 3-prong folders
- Divider tabs
- Pencil pouch/box
- 1 subject and 3 subject notebooks
- Shoes/socks/undergarments