MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 will host a Back to School donation drive beginning Wednesday through Aug. 5.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

WBTW Studio – 101 McDonald Court, Myrtle Beach

Elko Spa Billiards and Pools – 4718 Northgate Boulevard, Myrtle Beach

Beach Automotive – 922 Frontage Road East, Myrtle Beach

City of Lake City – 202 Kelley Street, Lake City

Donations can also be made online at Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies.

The following items can be donated: