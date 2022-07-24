MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 will host a Back to School donation drive beginning Wednesday through Aug. 5.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • WBTW Studio – 101 McDonald Court, Myrtle Beach
  • Elko Spa Billiards and Pools – 4718 Northgate Boulevard, Myrtle Beach
  • Beach Automotive – 922 Frontage Road East, Myrtle Beach
  • City of Lake City – 202 Kelley Street, Lake City

Donations can also be made online at Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies.

The following items can be donated:

  • Wide ruled paper
  • Markers
  • #2 pencils
  • Highlighters
  • Colored pencils
  • Earbuds
  • USB cord
  • Glue
  • Scissors
  • Crayons
  • Binders
  • Gift cards
  • Black and white marble composition books
  • Double pocket 3-prong folders
  • Divider tabs
  • Pencil pouch/box
  • 1 subject and 3 subject notebooks
  • Shoes/socks/undergarments