MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Football lovers will be able to tune into WBTW-News13 at 4:30 p.m. Monday to watch the Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Due to a potentially dangerous winter storm forecast expected to hit the Buffalo region over the weekend, the NFL pushed back the Bills’ wild-card playoff game.

The forecast for the Buffalo area called for heavy snow and winds gusting as high as 65 mph (105 kph) Saturday, with 1 to 2 feet or more of snow eventually piling up. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning lasting through 7 a.m. Monday, saying that “travel will be very difficult to impossible at times,” with the combination of snow and very strong wind causing near-zero visibility.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the NFL cited public safety concerns as the reason for the postponement.

“The decision to move the game to Monday was made in consultation with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in the best interest of public safety, and with the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the region prepares for the storm,” the NFL and Bills said in a joint statement.

The AFC Championship will be re-aired on WBTW-News13 at 1 p.m. on Sunday for those who may have missed it.

Here is the revised schedule for Sunday and Monday:

Sunday, 1/14/24

12:00-1:00pm The NFL Today presented by Jeep (LIVE)

1:00-4:30pm RE-AIR: (1/29/23) AFC Championship: CIN @ KC

4:30-6:00pm 2024 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix



Monday, 1/15/24

3:30-4:30pm The NFL Today presented by Jeep

4:30-8:00pm AFC Wild Card: PIT @ BUF

The Associated Press contributed to this story.