MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 staff members spent Friday volunteering in our communities in honor of Nexstar Broadcasting, our parent company, turning 26.

Every year on “Founder’s Day,” News13 volunteers in the community to show our appreciation. This year, the team spent time picking up trash in Florence and Socastee, and helping get a home one step closer to being move-in ready in Conway.

“There’s people who need good homes and stuff, and when you can supply a home like this to somebody in need and a family and the dreams they have, it’s just terrific,” said Daniel Straub, director of sales at News13.

Supplying affordable homes is what the Habitat for Humanity of Horry County is doing. And News13 employees helped prepare them. Employees spent the day painting the inside of one of the homes.

“It’s wonderful,” said Mike Billingsley, the site supervisor for Habitat for Humanity. “All the sponsors and volunteers and homebuyers, that’s what makes this happen.”

The home, which is in the Hopes Crossing community, is going to a family in need. It’s one of more than a dozen homes in the neighborhood built for the same reason. One woman whose home is being built said she’s thankful.

“It’s a blessing to be a part of such a wonderful program,” Sheprell Busby said.

She said she can’t wait to get her home.

“I have a 3-year-old so he can have a yard, so he can run around and play and get him a little puppy,” she said. “I’m just excited about it.”

Busby said the program has taught her a lot by doing things she never thought she would be doing, like putting down flooring, painting and doing siding.

“I’m learning a lot, so not only am I helping someone, I’m helping myself by learning how to do new things,” she said.

Melony Dennison, another woman in the program, said having the News13 team help her get her home ready makes her happy.

“I’m just so glad y’all game out to help me today,” she said. “It makes me feel wonderful.”

The News13 team also spent time with Keep Horry County Beautiful to help clean up Peachtree Road and the area near the Socastee Swing Bridge. Our Florence team spent time cleaning up trash on Edisto Drive.