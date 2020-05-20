Nicole Boone retiring from full-time role as news anchor to become special events anchor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After 30 years at WBTW News 13, anchor Nicole Boone is retiring from her full-time role as main anchor and will become special events anchor effective Nov. 23.

Nicole currently anchors the weeknight News 13 newscasts at 5, 6 and 11PM. Her final regular newscast will be “News 13 at 11” on Friday, Nov. 20.

In her new role, Nicole will anchor live coverage from the many community events that WBTW sponsors. Those events include St. Andrew School’s Taste of the Town; the Myrtle Beach Marathon; Brookgreen Garden’s Nights of a Thousand Candles; the Myrtle Beach Greek Festival; the Darlington Southern 500 along with many others.

Nicole Boone explained, “After more than 30 years in the Myrtle Beach and Florence community, the time has come for the next chapter in my life. I will be getting married before I move to Rock Hill, South Carolina in November; my son, who graduated from Clemson University, is taking his first job in Rock Hill; and my daughter is still a student at Clemson. My relocation will put me closer to my children and parents, who live in my hometown of Spartanburg. I’m thankful to WBTW for the opportunity to stay connected to the team I work with and love.”



WBTW Vice-President and General Manager Jeff West made the announcement to his staff today: “Nicole and Bob Juback have coanchored WBTW newscasts for over 25 years, making them one of the longest-tenured anchor teams in the country. During that time Nickie has developed a special bond with our viewers that comes across very naturally both on-air and in public. While we understand her desire to move on, we worked together to find a role that will keep her engaged with our community and a part of the News 13 team going forward. Nicole will soon be moving to Rock Hill where her fiancé lives. Her new role will allow Nicole to continue covering events for WBTW on a part-time basis.”

Ms. Boone has been actively involved in the community throughout her

career. She has served on the advisory committees for Francis Marion University, the March of Dimes and the Junior League of Florence. She has emceed countless events, including the annual “Women’s Leadership Conference” hosted by Coastal Carolina University. In addition, she has been honored with the Mary Dean Brewer “Women of Achievement” awarded by the Girl Scout Council of the Pee Dee Region.