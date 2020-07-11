NMB animal control officer saves kitten from storm drain

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach animal control officer was told a kitten scampered across Hwy 17 near Coastal North and went down a storm drain grate on Saturday morning.

Holly Downey, the NMB animal control officer, tried several times to rescue the kitten. Eventually, she was able to lure it out by putting food in a small cage and briefly trapping it around 9 a.m., according to police.

The cage did not hurt the cat.

The person who reported the incident also adopted the kitten.

“We are adopting Lucky because she deserves a good home after surviving crossing 17, falling 4 feet into a gutter, swimming out of the gutter, and spending 24 hours without sleep, food, or water.” Hans W. Schreus said. “She also has thought us a bit about grit and humility, and how a small tiny cat can teach us all a great lesson about what the meaning of ‘it takes a village’ really means!”

