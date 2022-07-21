NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Police officers are searching for a wanted person in connection with an early morning officer-involved shooting Thursday. That’s according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The wanted person is believed to be armed. Police have not released the person’s identity. A city hall official, Micki Fellner, told News13’s Maya Lockett that SWAT is responding to the scene, and officials believe the person is in a residence in the area. Fellner said police used dogs to track the suspect, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Fellner also told News13 some people in the area have been evacuated.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division told News13 before 7 a.m. they are responding to an officer-involved shooting in North Myrtle Beach.

The post says all officers involved are okay. Police are urging people who live in the Tanglewood and Ironwood areas of the Barefoot Landing community to stay indoors.

The City of North Myrtle Beach sent an alert to people in the area around 3 a.m. Thursday morning warning people in the area to stay inside while they search for a wanted person.

News13 called the North Myrtle Beach Police Department to get more information and were told to call city hall. News13 called the city spokesperson twice Thursday morning, at 3:37 a.m. and again at 4:39 a.m. News13 did not hear back from the spokesperson until 6:37 a.m.

