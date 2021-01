DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) - South Carolina Water Commissioner, Tom Mullikin, is leading a project called Power Plant SC with efforts to address the flooding issue in the state. The mission is to plant 3 million Loblolly Pine trees in a single day in 46 counties across the state.

"Trees that do really good in to soak up an amount of water in swamp areas. So if we're able to get that done, one tree will gather 20 gallons of water in just one year. It will avoid 60 gallons of rain runoff. It'll be a game changer not only for the Governor's administration, but it'll be a game changer for the people that live here in these communities," Jacorie McCall, Dillon Coordinator says.