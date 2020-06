Photo courtesy of Kind Keeper Animal Rescue.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Non-profit, Kind Keeper No-Kill Animal Rescue recently received a charitable donation of more than $300,000.

The no-kill animal shelter, which is located in North Myrtle Beach, received a donation check from Carol Lytton, which totaled to $342,000.

The check was awarded to the shelter at 5 p.m. on June 2.

Kind Keeper No-Kill Animal Rescue is currently looking for volunteers. If you are interested you are asked to call 843-472-4388.