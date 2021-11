MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Smoke filled the sky near St. James High School in Horry County on Saturday night after a house caught fire on Jumper Trail High School.

No one was hurt, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, and the fire is under control.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:16 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.