No reported injuries after Galivants Ferry area structure fire

Structure fire in the Galivants Ferry area | Photo courtesy of HCFR

GALIVANTS FERRY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews battled a structure fire early Sunday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the 12900 block of Pee Dee Road South in the Galivants Ferry area around 5:04 a.m. Sunday, the department says.

A photo posted by the agency shows heavy smoke and visible flames at the fire.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, the department says. HCFR’s Investigation Unit also responded. Count on News13 for updates.

