North Carolina braces for tighter COVID restrictions coming Friday

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — Businesses and law enforcement in North Carolina are preparing for COVID restrictions to tighten up once again Friday.

Governor Roy Cooper announced earlier this week a modified Stay at Home order that goes into effect Friday, which requires people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with some exceptions.

Many businesses, including restaurants and bars, will also need to close their doors to the public at 10 p.m. Last call for onsite alcohol consumption will be 9 p.m. under this latest order.

This comes as a new challenge for what has already been a tough year for many businesses.

“It’s just a constant Catch 22,” owner and manager of The Wing Company in Pembroke Lauren Busch said. “To try and drive business but stay safe and clean.”

The Wing Company has been a staple in town for seven years.

“We were already having modified hours,” Busch said. “But now alcohol will end at 9 and all dine in sales have to end at 10, so we’re losing two hours on our bar side and an hour on our dinner side.”

She said her business will have to get creative to make up for the new restrictions.

“By possibly going in and having breakfast,” she said. “Nothing fancy, just you know pancakes, eggs, bacon, sandwiches, grit bowls, things like that. It’s still in the works.”

There are many exceptions to this executive order, which are detailed here. For instance, people can be out if they’re doing certain activities- like getting food or fuel or heading to work. Restaurants may do takeout and delivery overnight. Retailers selling food, fuel and other essentials can stay open.

Pembroke PD has plans in the works for when the new order takes hold.

“Friday through Sunday, we’ve just adjusted our schedule a little bit so we’re going to have some extra manpower,” Chief Ed Locklear said. “Hopefully at 10 o’clock, if we have to we’ll set up a check in station…And just make people aware of the order, again and basically tell them only if this is going on you can be out.”

The chief said officers may be lenient with many community members.

“It is a misdemeanor if we write the citation for the order,” he said. “Violation of the order, or curfew. But mostly we’ll try to just do warnings.”

Governor Cooper hopes these measures will help as the state experiences a surge of COVID.

“As someone who is slightly immunocompromised, I am grateful for certain procedures and policies in place,” Busch said. “At the same time, as a business owner, I know how clean and safe I am. No one’s catching it from me.”

For now, the order will be in place until January 8.

Latest Headlines