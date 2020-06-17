North MB announces interim chief of police

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On June 16, the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Director announced the City of North Myrtle Beach has assigned an interim chief of police.

Thomas Dennis will perform the duties of chief of police on an interim basis for North Myrtle Beach. During this period, he will retain his rank of lieutenant.

Since joining the City’s public safety department in 1997, Dennis has served as a public safety officer, detective, sergeant and lieutenant.

“Tommy is well-liked and effective at working with all types of people,” Jay Fernandez, North Myrtle Beach safety Director said. “He has developed into a good and fair-minded leader in the department and the community. We are excited to have Tommy take on these interim duties.”

Previously on March 19, News13 reported that North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Greg Purden had resigned.

