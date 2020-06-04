North MB Lowes donates 15 gallons of paint, helps humane society

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach put out a plea on social media asking for paint to be used to update the dog kennels; Within minutes of making the post the North Myrtle Beach Lowe’s Home Improvement, came to the rescue by donating 15 gallons of paint.

Ryan Elswick, who works at of Lowe’s Home Improvement #603, saw the post from the Humane Society and immediately reached out.

“It’s no coincidence that the new color chosen for the kennels is named ‘Golden Promise,'” Tina Hunter, executive director for The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach said. “Because of our community partners, like Lowe’s Home Improvement, we are able to give our community’s homeless pets just that, a golden promise of a second chance.”

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach operates the City of North Myrtle Beach Animal Shelter, caring for over 1600 homeless animals annually.

The shelter relies on the generosity of community businesses and donors to provide quality care to the animals that are abandoned and neglected within the community.

“At Lowe’s of North Myrtle Beach, we take great pride in supporting the community we serve, and it was our pleasure to donate 15 gallons of paint to The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, so they can repaint the dog kennels,” Elswick said.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is located at 409 Bay Street in North Myrtle Beach. For more information visitwww.humanesocietynmb.org or call (843) 249-4948.

