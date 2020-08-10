North Myrtle Beach DPS asking drivers to avoid Hwy 31 near marker 10 Southbound due to collision

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety (DPS) asking motorists to avoid Hwy 31 due to collision.

North Myrtle Beach DPS said to avoid the area of mile marker 10 Southbound due to a motor vehicle collision.

