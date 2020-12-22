North Myrtle Beach firefighter honored for saving choking infant

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A North Myrtle Beach firefighter/EMT was honored Monday for saving an infant.

The North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce Convention & Visitors Bureau presented Jason Whedon with its Valor Award.

The annual award is given to “a young professional who is engaged in the community and demonstrates a passion for the community through leadership and other contributions that make North Myrtle Beach an even greater place in which to live, work and play”.

On February 7, Whedon and his crew responded to an emergency call for an infant choking. Whedon’s unit was the first to arrive on the scene and found a 9-month-old unresponsive in his mother’s arms. Whedon successfully freed the blockage and the infant immediately began to breathe and cough.