Now that Christmas is over, here is where you can bring your tree

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – With Christmas behind us, municipalities and Horry County will collect Christmas trees.

If you live in Horry County, you can bring your tree to any Solid Waste Authority or the landfill.

Myrtle Beach will host a drop off location next to Myrtle Waves on Mr. Joe White Avenue. The City will also do curbside pick up in January.

Before you drop off your tree, make sure to remove all lights, tinsel and ornaments.

Other alternatives for Christmas trees include using them to prevent soil erosion, turning them into fish or bird feeders, grinding the tree to mulch or planting it in your yard.

Safety officials warn it’s important to dispose of your tree as soon as it dries out as it can pose a fire risk even if it’s just sitting in your garage.