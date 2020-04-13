PHOTOS: 2 tornado paths reported in Marlboro Co.; other damage includes ‘mobile home flipped over’

(WBTW) – The National Weather Service has received several reports of storm damage in the Pee Dee, including two tornado paths in Marlboro County.

The NWS says there were two tornado paths near the Wallace area of Marlboro County. According to News13 meteorologists, the NWS didn’t issue a tornado warning for this area.

Also in Marlboro County, the NWS reports damage near Old Wire Road and Step Road in the Wallace area.

“Trees down and mobile home flipped over in Wallace,” the NWS says. “Two swaths of damage reported – one near SC-177 and the other opposite side of Wallace School.”

The NWS further reports “multiple homes damaged on Hwy 177 and Grantsmille Rd” in the Wallace area.

A News13 crew went to the Wallace area and captured these photos of the damage.

Storm damage along Marion Drive in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

Storm damage along Marion Drive in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

Storm damage along Marion Drive in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

Storm damage in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

Storm damage in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

Storm damage in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

Storm damage in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

Storm damage in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

Storm damage along Marion Drive in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

Storm damage along Marion Drive in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

Storm damage along Marion Drive in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

Storm damage along Marion Drive in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

Storm damage along Marion Drive in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

Storm damage along Marion Drive in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

The NWS reports “minor damage to several mobile homes at the Marlowe Mobile Home Park” near Society Hill Road and Round Road in Darlington County.

“Social media report transformer down on East Cox Ferry Rd in Conway,” the NWS says. A News13 crew captured these photos from the scene.

A WBTW crew spotted a transformer down on East Cox Ferry Road near Conway after storms on Monday, April 13, 2020.

A WBTW crew spotted a transformer down on East Cox Ferry Road near Conway after storms on Monday, April 13, 2020.

In the Bennettsville area, the NWS reports “power lines snapped/knocked down on Highway 15-401 near Landmark Restuarant.”

A viewer captured this video of heavy rain and wind in the Woodlake Village of Murrells Inlet.

Count on News13 for updates.

For more on reporting power outages, click here.

For the latest forecast updates for the News13 area, click here.

Download the Stormtracker13 Weather App here and the News13 News App here.