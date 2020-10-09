Officer Hancher’s former fire instructor in Maryland remembers him

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Before Jacob Hancher was a Myrtle Beach Police Officer and a volunteer with Horry County Fire Rescue, he was a volunteer at the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department in Maryland.

“It was very easy to see that he was such a passionate young man for fire fighting and just a genuine love for the folks around him,” Thomas Hedrick, Jacob’s former fire instructor said.

Hedrick, or ‘Instructor Huck’ as Jacob called him, said Jacob was very passionate, being the first person to get to class and the last one to leave. He also said Jacob would always put others before himself by helping the other students in the class.

“No matter what happened to him, he was not going to let his group and his platoon fail…period,” Hedrick said. “It just wasn’t in his nature to let that happen.”

Hedrick said he always knew Jacob was destined to do something great.

“He was a remarkable young man and I wish I had a 100 of them in the fire service, I really do,” Hedrick said. “Ultimately volunteering wasn’t going to be enough for him, so, that’s why he became a police officer as well because he just wanted to help all the time.”

When Jacob graduated from the Myrtle Beach Police Academy, Hedrick said one of his first calls was to him.

“He called and left a message while I was busy and didn’t answer my phone and it said, ‘Captain Huck I just want to let you know, I hope you’re not too upset but I just graduated from the police academy, I was a cadet there,'” Hedrick said.

Hedrick said it’s a playful joke between police officers and firefighters to say that, “police officers need heroes too that’s why God made firemen.”

“He said ‘but today I graduated from the police academy, I hope you’re not too upset but I’m a cop now,'” Hedrick said. “He started laughing and said ‘I know you wouldn’t be, I just wanted to let you know that I’m still volunteering and I really appreciate everything you helped me with.’ I didn’t give him any confidence, he had that. Some people just have that, and he did.”

Hedrick said Jacob’s empathy and passion for helping others, is something that made him stand out.

“People like him, to see them come through that program and to know you successfully brought them to a level where they’re going to come and enjoy helping people like we do for so long, it just doesn’t come that often,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick said there will be a service at the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 in Maryland before he’s laid to rest on Tuesday.

