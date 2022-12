FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Robeson County.

A Facebook post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office page says it happened in the 14000-block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a person shot.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.