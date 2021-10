MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash Thursday night in Marlboro County.

Lance Corporal Nick Pye, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, says it happened around 9:30 p.m. on SC-38 near White Hall Road.

A moped and a 2004 Chevy pickup were both driving North on SC-38 when the two collided. The moped driver died. Their identity has not been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.