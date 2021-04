HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) – The driver of a Jeep is dead after the car ran off the road and struck a tree, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say it happened about 4:15 Saturday afternoon along Pee Dee Highway in Horry County.

The driver was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt.

News13 is working to learn the victim’s name. Count on us for updates.