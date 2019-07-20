One dead and two hurt after shooting at Robeson Co. birthday party

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) One man is dead and two are injured after a birthday party in Red Springs ended with gunfire.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, when a fight broke out at the party, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

There were at least 50 people at the party when the shooting happened, witnesses say.

The other two victims are being treated at an area hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is listed as stable.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is still working to learn more about this incident. Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.