One dead in single-car crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — One person has died after their car ran off the road and crashed into a tree, according to officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2009 Buick was driving too fast for conditions on River Road around 12:50 p.m. Friday when the car ran off the right side of the road. The victim overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, crashing into a tree.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and died from injuries.

No other details are available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

