CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One person was hurt in a crash Monday night near Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post the two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Highway 905 and Recycle Road, just outside of Conway. Lanes of traffic were blocked Monday night.

Crews were called out around 6:31 p.m.

The motorcycle caught fire. Horry County Fire Rescue crews put out the fire.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital with injuries, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

