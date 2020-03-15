Breaking News Alert
One hurt in Horry County after motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person was hurt Sunday in a motorcycle versus vehicle wreck, according to first responders.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to Highway 90 and Yawnoc Drive just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

The person was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

