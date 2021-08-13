One person, 3 mosquitos in the Pee Dee test positive for West Nile virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — One person in the Pee Dee has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

In addition to one person, three mosquitos have also tested positive, DHEC said. DHEC didn’t say where in the Pee Dee the person was. DHEC also classifies both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the Pee Dee.

This is the first person to test positive for West Nile virus in the 2021 season, according to DHEC.

DHEC recommends the following ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites:

Eliminate standing water, including flower pots, gutters, bucks, pool covers, birdbaths, old tires, and pet bowls

Apply insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535, or 2-undecanone according to instructions

Wear light-colored clothing to cover skin

Keep doors and windows sealed

“Most people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms,” State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said. “The risk of serious illness such as encephalitis, a potentially fatal inflammation of the brain, occurs in less than one percent of people infected.”

For more information about West Nile virus, visit the DHEC website.