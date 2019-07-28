One person dead after Williamsburg Co. wreck

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Williamsburg County.

The wreck happened around 6 a.m. Sunday on Morrisville Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2001 Ford SUV was heading east when they veered off-road and struck a tree. They were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

First-responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating this crash.