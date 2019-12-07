One person hospitalized after apparent stabbing outside Myrtle Beach gas station

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing in the parking lot of a gas station Friday night, according to Corporal Tom Vest.

Vest says the incident happened in the parking lot of the Circle K at 1100 N Kings Highway just before 7:15 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital for ‘injuries consistent with stab wounds’, according to police.

News13 is working to gather more information.

We are told it is still early in the investigation and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. The phone number for the department is 843-918-1382.