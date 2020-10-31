One person injured in motorcycle crash on Hwy 501

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Hwy 501 near Gardner Lacy Road Saturday afternoon.

Crews arrived on scene around 1:20 p.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle, according to HCFR.

HCFR says that one person was transferred to a local hospital with injuries.

Crews advice the public to be cautious when driving through the area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

