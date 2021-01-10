One person injured in single-vehicle rollover in Aynor

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Hwy 22 in Aynor.
Crews were dispatched around 4:37 p.m., to Hwy 22 near Hwy 319.
One person was injured in the crash.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.
Count on News13 for updates.
