CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person had to be taken to the hospital after a wreck in the Conway area.
Conway fire responded alongside Horry County fire to a wreck with entrapment at Highway 378 and Dirty Branch Road.
One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Conway fire.
Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.
Latest Headlines
- GOOD GIRL SHELLEY: HCPD celebrates K-9’s retirement
- One person transported with serious injuries after Conway area wreck
- Robeson County reports its first positive case of COVID-19; patient in isolation
- USC student in residential hall tests positive for COVID-19, university says
- Horry County, Conway fire respond to wreck on Highway 905