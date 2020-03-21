One person transported with serious injuries after Conway area wreck

Courtesy: Conway fire

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person had to be taken to the hospital after a wreck in the Conway area.

Conway fire responded alongside Horry County fire to a wreck with entrapment at Highway 378 and Dirty Branch Road.

One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Conway fire.

