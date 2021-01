HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Deputy coroner has released that one person died in a fatal motorcycle crash on Holmestown Road.

Patty Bellamy, Deputy Coroner, has released that a 20 year old male has been killed.

The crash happened around 2:26 p.m. on the 400 Block of Holmestown Road between 707 and Scipio Lane.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Count on News13 for more updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: