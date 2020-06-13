One taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Highway 905: HCFR

Horry County (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

The call was dispatched at 12:01 p.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Highway 22, HCFR said online.

HCFR said it transported one person to the hospital. South Carolina Department of Public Safety is also on the scene.

Crews said to please avoid the area to let first responders work. Count on News13 for updates.

