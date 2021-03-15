Out-of-state students volunteer spring break to repair homes in Myrtle Beach area

LONGS, S.C., (WBTW) – Students from Maryland came down to Myrtle Beach Saturday to volunteer their time in fixing homes for those who are disabled, low-income and in need.



“It’s a lot of fun coming back,” one of the volunteers, Olivia Connolly, said. “It definitely taught me a lot of good hands-on training but also a great way to live out faith and serve our community and do something positive in the world.”

They are a group of students from a campus ministry at the University of Maryland repairing homes through a non-profit organization called Home Works.



“There is no cost to them as far as materials and supplies or any measure at all. this is our gift to help the homeowners,” said program coordinator for Home Works, Tuck Williams.

President of MCF Community Church in Maryland, Jeff Warner, says the group’s mission is to make a difference in the community and putting their faith into action.

“Instead of telling people we love them, we show them we love them,” said Warner. “We have some very powerful moments. We have been repairing homes down here for twenty years.”

Warner says the students will be repairing a total of four homes in Surfside Beach, Conway and Longs. The students will be building a new deck for one of the homes, resealing roofs, replacing hot water tanks and fixing roof damage. Lucas Woo is one of those student volunteering.



“It’s all about them and figuring out what their life story is, how we can help, just making life honestly better for everyone around here,” Woo said.

“It’s nice to just to get out of my house, get off the couch and working on my computer, get moving and hep someone. I have the ability to do so, so why not,” said Connolly.

The students will be rewarded with a fun day at the beach for their hard work and dedication.

“They pay their own way, they take time off work, they take time off school and they just really demonstrate that love in action,” said Warner.