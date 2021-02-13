Over 1000 vaccinated at McLeod Health clinic in Carolina Forest area

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) — McLeod Health held a vaccine clinic similar to last week’s one in North Myrtle Beach but made changes to make this one run more smoothly.

“We chose to do it differently this week rather than last week because we had such a traffic jam and so many people spent the night in their cars to get the vouchers, reminds me a little bit of black Friday,” Monica Vehige, Administrator for McLeod Health Seacoast said.

Instead of handing out vouchers the day of the clinic, they handed out vouchers yesterday and were given a designated time to receive the vaccine inside the Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology.

“Everything’s so organized, moved right along it was really nice,” Deborah Aeschliman, who received a vaccine said.

To decrease a traffic jam inside, different stations were set up with green flags to signal an open seat.

“We continue to see that there is more demand for the vaccine then supply so we will continue to offer these clinics because it’s something we want to do for our community,” Vehige said.

65 students from the academy also volunteered to help out.

“We are not able to have our normal experience, we’re not able to go into hospitals and so I know myself along with all the other people that are here in the pre-med program, we’re here to get that little bit of experience that we can,” Laila Mciver, a pre med student at the Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology said.

Mciver added that, “it makes us feel good. We know that we’re helping, we’re being apart of history.”

Count on News13 to provide updates on future McLeod Health clinics.