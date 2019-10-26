Over 140 charges filed at checkpoints Friday night, Robeson Co. Sheriff says

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Dozens are facing charges Saturday morning after passing through checkpoints in Robeson County, Sheriff Wilkins said online.

Over 140 charges were filed Friday night at checkpoints set up throughout the county, according to the sheriff’s Facebook page.

The post said charges ranged from drug offenses, weapon offenses, DWIs, driving without a license, among others.

Sheriff Wilkins said Robeson County deputies were assisted by Lumberton police, North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Parkson Police Department.