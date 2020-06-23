Pawleys Island cancels 4th of July parade, says safety of visitors is top priority

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Due to concerns about the Coronavirus, the Town of Pawleys Island has announced the cancellation of their 4th of July Parade.

In a post on Facebook they said it was an extremely difficult decision however “the spike of COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions throughout Horry and Georgetown counties over the weekend dictated this decision.”

They continued by saying the health and safety of their visitors is their top priority, and that they “look forward to striking up the parade again on Sunday, July 4, 2021.”

