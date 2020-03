HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A pedestrian was hit by a truck and killed on Friday night in Horry County.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the incident happened around 9 p.m. along SC 9, near Sea Mountain Highway.

We’re told a 2006 Chevy truck hit the pedestrian in the roadway. No charges are expected to be filed.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.