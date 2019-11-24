BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A ministry in the Pee Dee is preparing to hold a Thanksgiving dinner open to the community.
The Sword of Truth in Bennettsville will hold its 8th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner Tuesday.
The dinner will be open to people from all over Marlboro County, according to a press release from the ministry.
The ministry is located at 105 Cheraw St in Bennettsville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the dinner.
- Tree lighting celebration draws crowds to Market Common
- How you can get an extra $1,000 for your holiday shopping
- 107-year-old woman’s only birthday wish was to hold a baby
- Company offers non-smokers extra 6 days off to make up for cigarette breaks
- Pee Dee ministry to hold community Thanksgiving dinner