Person dies after Sunday morning crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A person died at the hospital after a crash Sunday morning.

The Horry County Deputy Coroner, Chris Dontell, identified Avonnia Johnson, 21, from Myrtle Beach as the victim.

It happened Sunday morning at the intersection of 62nd Avenue North and North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

MBPD is investigating the accident.

