FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash in Florence County Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Old River Road and Isgett Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. This is east of the City of Florence.

The details of the crash have not yet been announced but we are working to learn that information. No names have been released at this time.

