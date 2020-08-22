Pirates Voyage dinner show resumes operation in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — After being closed for several months, the Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Myrtle Beach is reopening.

In a release on their website, the Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show said they’ll reopen September 4th, just in time for Labor Day weekend.

The Pirates Voyage entertainment show will feature acrobatic competitions, live animals, thrilling aerial feats, and a four-course pirate feast.

They’ll be observing social distancing, enhanced sanitation and follow health and safety guidelines set by the CDC and the state of South Carolina.

Jim Rule, the CEO of World Choice Investments, LLC said, “The response to our dinner shows reopening in our other locations in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and Branson, Missouri has been very positive. We have a tremendous amount of experience with social distancing in and around our facilities as well as with best practice sanitation and safety procedures for our guests and employees.”

For more information visit their website here.

